Arsenal Women may have little choice but to focus on improving their central defence. Our Gunners defence could be in trouble heading into the 2024–25 season. Amanda Ilestedt, who is expecting her first child, is likely to be away for a while. And, as much as we could cope with her absence, the mystery of the Lotte Wubben-Moy injury has us Gooners worried.

An injury sidelined Wubben-Moy for the final weeks of the WSL season. She then missed the post-season internationals, withdrawing from the England Lionesses squad for the Euro qualifiers. We had hoped she would be able to play in the forthcoming Euro qualifiers, but she will not. Lotte Wubben-Moy withdrew from England’s EURO qualifiers due to injury, and is not joining the Lionesses in the Netherlands as they prepare for the next set of Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Preparation for our #WEURO2025 qualifiers begins today! 👊 25 players will arrive in the Netherlands to join the five-day training camp. — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 1, 2024

The key concern is whether Wubben-Moy will be fit enough to participate in our Gunner Women’s pre-season. Will she be able to maintain the high levels she was playing at after such a long time out injured?

Arsenal may need to sign a top centre back given Laia Codina’s injury issues and Leah Williamson’s recent return from an ACL injury.

As much as scoring goals was the main concern last season, even if we get clinical, we may struggle if we don’t strengthen our centre defence.

What do you think? Arsenal today announced that Spanish World Champion, Mariona Caldentey, has signed for the club. Who should we be looking at in defence?

