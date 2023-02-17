Arsenal Women Mead & Williamson nominated for LGBT Awards 2023 Sports Personality by Michelle

Beth mead MBE & Leah Williamson OBE have been nominated in the category of Sports Personality at this years British LGBT Awards, alongside former Arsenal & England legend Alex Scott MBE. Founded in 2015, the British LGBT Awards celebrate role models and organisations within the LGBTQ+ community every year.

The nominees for this year’s awards have been revealed with RuPaul, Lizzo, Amber Gill, Harry Styles and Emma D’Arcy among the shortlisted.

Alex Scott has also been nominated in the Media Moment category for wearing the OneLove armband at Qatar World Cup 2022.

England star Beth Mead, currently side-lined with an ACL injury, is just one of many out LGBTQ+ players in the England Women’s football squad, and has always spoken openly about being gay and always been a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Beth with her Arsenal teammate and partner Vivanne Miedema.

England Captain Leah Williamson is also a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community, and is hoping to wear the OneLove armband at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand this summer, as all teams did at the EURO 2022 tournament, with Leah telling the BBC:

The statement that was made at the Euros last summer, with every team participating, was incredible. Every picture we have with the trophy, there’s a rainbow armband in there.

It’s a great stage – and time – to promote those values that we believe in so much so I hope it’s the same (for the World Cup).

In the Sports Personality category following is the shortlist of nominee’s, in alphabetical order:

Alex Scott

Beth Mead

Demi Stokes

Ellia Green

Emily Bridges

Jake Daniels

Jill Scott

Lauren Rowles

Leah Williamson

Michael Gunning

You can place your votes at the British LGBT Awards site.

Good luck to our Gunners, former and present!

