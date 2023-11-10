Arsenal Women midfielder Frida Maanum being eyed by top French club

Frida Maanum was a game changer for Arsenal Women during the 2022–23 season. Jonas Eidevall introduced her to the role of offensive midfielder, and she quickly made an impression. She played as if that role had been reserved for her. Maanum was revolutionary as an attacking midfielder in the same way that Granit Xhaka was for the men’s team.

Last season Maanum managed 43 appearances, scoring 18 goals and assisting on another ten. She played 3328 minutes out of a possible 3870 minutes, demonstrating her dependability.

Unfortunately, she hasn’t been at her best this season; though she’s featured five times in the WSL, she hasn’t played as much as she did last season in these five games. Last season, she was the player Eidevall looked to for creativity in attack and she scored more goals for Arsenal Women than any other player; this season, she’s only played 210 minutes out of the 450 she might have played. However, last season our Gunners were stricken with an unbelievable number of injuries to first team players, whereas now we have players returning (Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema) as well as a number of new players who signed for Arsenal Women during Eidevall’s summer transfer window shopping fee..

PSG want to trick her into joining them amidst her tricky time at Arsenal. The French side are, as per Le Parisien , aiming to enhance their midfield and have identified two players who will not compete in the UEFA Women’s Champions League this season; they are eyeing Lena Oberdorf and Frida Maanum.

Although such a move would be tempting to the player, I doubt Eidevall would let one of his key players depart. Notably, she just signed a new deal in the summer, so why would she leave? That said, the Norwegian needs to find her form, and I believe she will.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

