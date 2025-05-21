Arsenal Women midfielder, Frida Maanum, isn’t going anywhere, at least not anytime soon

It could not be clearer that Frida Maanum is set to continue playing a huge role in coach Renée Slegers’ Arsenal Women’s project.

On Tuesday, 20th May, news broke that Frida had signed a new deal with Arsenal, committing her future to the club,

Over four seasons in North London, the Norwegian midfielder has gradually established herself as a key figure in the Gunners’ squad. With 150 appearances and 40 goals to her name, she has helped Arsenal secure two League Cup titles in 2022–23 and 2023–24.

A standout season for the Norwegian star

During the 2024–25 campaign, Frida has stepped up yet again, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Her impact under Renée Slegers has been significant, helping drive the team’s progress and momentum throughout the season.

Her performances have not gone unnoticed. She has twice been nominated for Arsenal’s Player of the Month award, while her stunning strike in Arsenal’s 4–0 win over Brighton earned her the November Goal of the Month honour.

Slegers and Maanum aligned in ambition

Speaking after the deal was confirmed, head coach Renée Slegers expressed her delight at securing Frida’s long-term commitment.

“I’m delighted that Frida has signed a new contract here with us. She’s such an important player in the group and has made a big contribution to what we’ve achieved together during my time as head coach. I know Frida has the ambition and drive to continue striving for improvement as we continue to aim to compete for the highest honours together,” said Slegers via arsenal.com.

Frida herself underlined just how much Arsenal means to her, stating that she feels deeply connected to the club and its community.

“I love playing for this club—everything about it—the supporters, the community, playing at Emirates Stadium,” said Frida. “Seeing how the club has developed over the last few years only makes me more excited to continue my journey here. We’ve had such special moments this season, and getting to share those with our supporters has been amazing. I’m looking forward to continuing to celebrate with them and giving everything for this team.”

As Arsenal prepare to face Barcelona Femení in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final on Saturday 24th May, fans will be hoping Frida can play another defining role. A UWCL title would be the perfect way to cap off her exceptional season before attention turns to the Euros.

What are your thoughts on Frida Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….