Arsenal Women midfielder Lia Walti back, ahead of critical WSL & UWCL fixtures by Michelle

Arsenal’s Swiss international captain Lia Walti, who is a pivotal player in Arsenal’s midfield, worryingly left the Swiss national team camp, during internationals week, taking some time off to re-charge. See Lia’s official instagram post below.

But, we have some good news! In the official Arsenal tweet below, Lia is back in training with our Gunners, at London Colney, ahead of tomorrow’s fixture against Manchester United! Walti’s return, looking happy and relaxed in training yesterday, will be welcome news for Eidevall, particularly because captain Kim Little will be out with an injury for the rest of the season..

Walti, who will celebrate her 30th birthday tomorrow, is a very experienced midfielder with quality in abundance. Having signed for Arsenal back in July 2018, she is a key player who features regularly in Eidevall’s starting XI.

Here’s hoping that Lia will be celebrating more than her birthday tomorrow, when our Gunners head to Leigh Sports Village to take on top-of-the-table Manchester United. Birthday celebrations, with a win over Man United, would be magnificent!

It really is great news that Lia’s back for our Gunners, with only 6 weeks of the Women’s Super League 2022-23 season remaining, and key fixtures in the UEFA Women’s Champions League ahead of us..

COYGW!!

