Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti wins ‘Player of the Match’ but says the team “make me look better”

Arsenal Women midfielder Lia Walti directs 'Player of the Match' praise to the rest of the squad

Arsenal Women beat Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park yesterday, Sunday 11th December. There were tense moments, of course, but our Gunners rose to every bit of excellence that they are capable of to go from 1-0 down to turning the match in their favour for an eventual 4-1 win. No mean feat when you’re facing a table-climbing, aspirational side like Aston Villa on their home turf..

Player of the Match was rightly, in our opinion, awarded to Lia Walti.

After the first 20 minutes we did really well, The Swiss midfielder told Sky Sports. I was trying to fill the gap between our attacking and defending line. I have to prevent our team from getting counter attacked, but then also give the ball to our number 10s to create chances.

I think today Viv (Miedema) was in great positions to receive the ball and it’s great to have those players around me. To be honest they make me look better during the game.

We also had great players coming off from the bench to make a difference, it’s great to be part of this team at the moment. We have lots of players back now. Before we had a bit of a small squad, but we managed it pretty well. It is just fun to play football for Arsenal at the moment.

In a match that saw Arsenal record their eighth win from nine WSL matches this season and also record their eight successive away win in the competition, Swiss international and Arsenal midfielder Walti, shy to take any credit, has been very quick to re-direct the focus of attention to her teammates. Walti plays a vital role in Arsenal’s build-up play.

Player of the Match is justly deserved but like Walti would say, nothing without the effort of the whole team. Football, after all, is not a game of individuals and even the best individuals would not shine without their team..

Go Lia! Go Gunners! It’s NEARLY Xmas!

Next up: Arsenal take on Lyon on Thursday 15th December at Emirates Stadium..

