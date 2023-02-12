Arsenal Women miss Mead & Miedema who scored 66% of Gunner goals last season by Michelle

After Arsenal’s shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City yesterday their hopes of remaining competitive in the WSL title race were put into serious doubt. A defeat is one thing, it is the wonderful game of football after all, but what our Gunners brought (or didn’t bring!) to the game was the bigger of the shocks for Arsenal fans..

And we have to ask ‘What the proverbial is going on with Arsenal Women at the moment?’

Eidevall lost 2 of his best players in Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema within 4 weeks of each other before the Christmas break, due to significant ACL injuries which are expected to keep them side-lined for the rest of the season. Their injuries have also put their attendance at this summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in doubt..

Mead & Miedema have undergone surgery and are back in the gym at London Colney but both have a long road to full recovery ahead of them. See official Arsenal tweet below.

Back at London Colney 🏡❤️ pic.twitter.com/6U94YJcSP4 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) February 10, 2023

Vivianne Miedema is the WSL’s all-time top scorer, and has consistently posted outrageous scoring figures since joining the league (with Arsenal) in 2017. Last season (2021-22) Mead & Miedema were Arsenal’s top goalscorers (scoring 66% of all Arsenal goals!) as you can see from the WSL table below.

There were no other Arsenal players in the top 10 goalscorers last season.. And Mead & Miedema also created the highest number of assists across the WSL last season, with Katie McCabe being the only other Arsenal player in the top 10 in 6th place. See top 3 assists in the WSL table below.

Boss Eidevall brought in a number of new internationals during the January transfer window but was ultimately unable to bring in a prolific goalscorer to try and replace the fire-power of Mead & Miedema. You can see that failure reverberating all over the Arsenal team and yesterday’s defeat by Manchester City looks set to continue as a theme through this season I’m afraid.. Unless Jonas Eidevall can pull some magic out of his hat..

Yes, Arsenal have a lot of great players but who do you think can fill the boots of Mead or Miedema? It’s a big ask and I can’t see any one player that is capable of doing that right now..

Your thoughts much appreciated Gooners.. Are you as deflated as I am after yesterday’s debacle?

Do you think we really have a hope against Chelsea which is our first game back after the international break? I can’t see it myself..

Michelle Maxwell

