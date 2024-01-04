Arsenal Women must start 2024 with a flawless record, to assert their league dominance.

The year 2024 has arrived, and as an Arsenal Women fan, I’m sure you have a lot to look forward to. I’m sure you’re looking forward to the Gunner Women winning the WSL title, and you’re hoping Jonas Eidevall will take advantage of the transfer window to enhance his squad.

Hopefully, this is the year Arsenal Women end Chelsea’s reign over the English women’s football landscape.

Arsenal women must start the year on a high by winning their first four games in order to demonstrate their actual intentions of dominating in 2024.

On January 14th, Arsenal women must start their 2024 FA Cup campaign with a win over Watford. Watford will pay them a visit at Meadow Park. Arsenal haven’t faced Watford in a competitive match yet, so it’ll be interesting to see if the struggling Championship club will pose a threat.

After defeating Watford as expected, our Gunners will return to WSL action. They lost their last WSL game, the NLD clash with Spurs, before the winter break, but the assumption is that they’ll bounce back against Everton at Meadow Park on January 20th. Everton have never beaten Arsenal, who have won every game since a 2-2 draw in 2012.

Following the Everton encounter, the Arsenal Women travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on January 24th to face Reading in a Continental Cup match. Reading, like Everton, have struggled to beat Arsenal. Arsenal have won the last four games against them.

Arsenal then have a chance to avenge their Match Day 1 loss to Liverpool after the Reading encounter. They head to Prenton Park on January 28th to face Liverpool in a game that the Gooners hope to win.

All four games are winnable. This January, Eidevall and the girls need to start 2024 with a flawless record, if they are to assert their dominance in the league.

What do you think Gooners? Can this Eidevall team do it?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

