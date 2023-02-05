Arsenal Women must win West Ham WSL clash, after slipping to 4th in the league.. by Michelle

Arsenal Women have slipped to 4th place in the Barclays Women’s Super League after Manchester City beat Leicester 2-0 yesterday at Leicester’s King Power Stadium. The WSL now has 4 teams in contention at the top with Manchester City taking Arsenal’s 3rd place, pushing the Gunners into 4th position. This is the top of the WSL table as things stand:

What is VERY IMPORTANT to note here is the Matches Played (MP) because Arsenal have a game in hand over Man United, Chelsea and Man City and, of course, City played yesterday. The table should look more balanced after Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal play their WSL matches today, assuming the results go their way of course!

Matches taking place today include:

Manchester United v Everton 12 Noon UK

Tottenham v Chelsea 1.30pm UK

West Ham v Arsenal 6.45pm UK

If the top WSL teams can all walk away with 3 points today, which is likely, then Arsenal will re-take 3rd position from Man City really making their game today against West Ham a MUST WIN for our Gunners. A draw would still take them into 3rd but only on goal difference above Man City.. these postponed games really are messing with the top of the WSL table proper..

After West Ham today Arsenal will face Man City on Wednesday in the Conti Cup semi-finals then again on Saturday in their WSL campaign, before facing Chelsea in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup 5th round towards the end of the month.

Arsenal really must have a fabulous February to keep their title race and Cup hopes alive..

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….