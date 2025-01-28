Arsenal Women near deal with Emily Fox’ US teammate – fullback Jenna Nighswonger

Jenna Nighswonger, the 24-year-old USWNT defender, is on the verge of completing a transfer from Gotham FC to Arsenal Women for a reported fee of $100,000. The move comes just days after Naomi Girma’s record-breaking transfer to Chelsea. There seems to be a growing trend of NWSL stars making the switch to the Women’s Super League (WSL) in England. Could that be something to do with Emma Hayes now managing the USWNT?

Nighswonger, who primarily plays as a left-back, has been a rising star in American soccer. She played a crucial role in Gotham FC’s 2023 NWSL Championship victory and earned Rookie of the Year honors in her debut season. Her versatility and strength in attack from the defensive position have made her an attractive prospect for Arsenal. From forward to midfield to defence, Jenna is able to operate in multiple positions, but has found herself adapting to the full-back role for NJ/NY Gotham.

“I think I just like to play my position more attacking,” Nighswonger said in a post-match press conference last season.

“I think I do see myself as an attacking midfield player but I am now a left-back.”

The transfer is expected to provide Arsenal with greater depth at left-back and potentially free up current left-back Katie McCabe to play higher up the pitch. This tactical flexibility could bolster Arsenal’s wide forward options, addressing a need in their squad. Nighswonger’s ability to play further forward adds to her value, as she is known for her attacking contributions from the back line.

For Gotham FC, the transfer represents a significant return on investment for a player they drafted late in the 2023 NWSL Draft2. While some fans may question the relatively low transfer fee compared to Girma’s $1.1 million move, it’s worth noting that Nighswonger had only one year remaining on her contract with Gotham

The move to Arsenal will reunite Nighswonger with fellow USWNT teammate Emily Fox, who joined our Gunners in last years January transfer window. This connection could help ease her transition to English football and the WSL – it always helps to have a national teammate around.

As the transfer window continues to surprise fans, Nighswonger’s move represents another significant shift in the landscape of women’s soccer. It highlights the growing appeal of the WSL and the increasing willingness of top NWSL talents to test themselves in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

BREAKING: USWNT and Gotham FC defender Jenna Nighswonger is transferring to Arsenal for a $100,000 fee, sources tell @itsmeglinehan. Details:https://t.co/KrCzWMIxmR pic.twitter.com/0WoINk85tt — The Athletic Soccer (@TheAthleticSCCR) January 27, 2025

What are your thoughts Gooners? Jenna sounds like a good fit for The Arsenal to me!

Michelle M

