Arsenal Women need a big win today to pull clear of Chelsea in WSL

One win is surely all it will take for the Arsenal women!

After the last few poor results from the Arsenal women, we need a BIG result against Leicester to get the smiles back!

Although I am sure smiles will be back even before kicking a ball for the women this weekend and that is because our title rivals and closest to us in the Womens Super League table, Chelsea, unpredictably and shockingly dropped points in Saturday’s early kick off when they lost 1-0 to Reading.

So, if that is not enough to motivate our women to go all out for the win then I don’t know what will!

If we win against Leicester, it will put a four-point gap between us and second place Chelsea, although there are many more games to play, but it will also put us in good stead for when we travel to Germany on Wednesday to face Hoffenheim in what will be the last game of the group stages of the Champions League.

So, although we didn’t have the best of weeks it is now in our hands to start the new week in the best way possible. With three points against bottom of the WSL Leicester to begin with, it will ensure confidence is high and the team solidity is back together again, as we also need a big win on Wednesday to ensure second place is secured!

Anything other than a win would be utterly unacceptable especially after Leicester have lost all eight games this season, but it would be our luck to lose to a side that is yet to win, given how the last week has gone.

But now would be the best time to have an emphatic and comfortable win, after conceding seven goals and scoring a mere zero in our last two games, we need our girls to find their scoring boots once again because once they do, I am sure there will be no stopping them!

Heres hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

