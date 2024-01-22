Arsenal Women need “more focus in this last pass and the last third” as per Lia Walti

As the league enters its final stretch, Arsenal Women must be effective in front of goal. I understand that calling for that is becoming a bit of a mantra, but we’ll keep singing it until they convert the majority of their chances into goals.

A 2-1 victory over Everton is not convincing; given how motivated the Toffees were in the second half, they could have seized a point, settled for a tie, or even stolen a win.

Yes, the Gunner Women scored two goals in the first half, which was fantastic, but they could have scored more and had a dominant lead into halftime, but they did not. Earlier in the second half, they had the opportunity to expand their lead but did not. Eidevall and the girls need to improve their attacking play. Fortunately, the team has already identified where they are going wrong. Following the Everton win, Lia Walti frankly outlined what they were doing wrong and what they needed to do right to get their goals. Listening to her, I couldn’t help but feel like our Gunners know exactly what they need to do to find their form in front of the goal; all they have to do is work on the concerns and solutions Walti, who won Player of the Match, revealed.

“In the second half, I think we could have finished the game off early second half and we didn’t. In the end, Everton also had their chances and their quality in their attacking third.

“Firstly, it’s about building relationships to create these angles to then create chances and create options to cross. I think today we sometimes crossed a little bit too much in the first half or we were rushing the last pass a little bit,” the Swiss midfielder admitted, as per Arsenal.com.

“We just to put a little bit more focus in this last pass and the last third. But it will come.”

It is obvious, as Walti points out, that Jonas Eidevall needs his attackers to form strong bonds; this will enable them to know where and when to pass the ball as they find each other on the pitch. The quality of Arsenal Women’s attackers is frightening; hopefully, they will click soon, because when they do, all we will be feeling is sorry for their opponents!

Our Gunners are back in action on Wednesday night, as they take on Reading in the Conti Cup, kick-off 19:00 UK. Then again on Sunday 28th January, when our Gunners head to Prenton Park to take on Liverpool – the same Liverpool that beat Arsenal Women 1-0 at Emirates in our opening game of the season. Our Gunners must walk away with a win!

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

