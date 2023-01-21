Arsenal Women need a striker as WSL title race could come down to goal difference

Arsenal Women need striker as WSL title race could come down to goal difference by Michelle

Sam Kerr’s equaliser in the 89th minute in last week’s London derby at Emirates Stadium gave Chelsea and Arsenal one point each leaving Chelsea at the top of the table and our Gunners trailing them by three points. Manchester United thrashed Liverpool 6-0 to keep pace with the London clubs, moving up to second, level on points with Arsenal but ahead on goal difference.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United have lost one game each this season so far and the title race is now wide open but both United and Arsenal have a game in hand.

Also with Manchester City unbeaten in their last eight WSL games they should not be ruled out of the title race either. City also have a game in hand over Chelsea.

You can see from the WSL table below that Chelsea are top but have conceded 9 goals to Arsenal & Man United’s 6 goals meaning Man United are ahead of Chelsea on goal difference but while Arsenal have only conceded 6 they have scored quite a few less goals than both Chelsea and Man United which currently leaves our Gunners trailing in 3rd place.

This weekend the top three sides face bottom-half teams with Arsenal taking on Brighton, United facing Reading and Chelsea facing Liverpool – the only side to have beaten Chelsea this season so far.

Talking about bringing in a ‘prolific’ goalscorer in the January transfer window Arsenal boss Eidevall said A consequence of having Beth and Viv injured for the rest of the season is that we’ve lost a lot of our historical scoring contribution in the existing player squad. Of course, we can work on ways where we can find that internally but my idea is also that we need to bring in someone external in order to help us with that.

Man City’s Khadija Shaw and Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly have both scored nine goals in 10 games this season so far – the joint-highest in the WSL, while Chelsea have Sam Kerr and Fran Kirby in the top group but Arsenal don’t have any top goalscorers with Beth Mead & Vivianne Miedema out of action due to ACL injuries.

With talk of Arsenal being linked to Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse, Lyon’s Signe Bruun and Man United’s Alessia Russo who knows if any of these prolific goalscorers will be joining our Gunners soon but one thing’s for sure, Arsenal really need to cover the loss of Mead & Miedema with a goalscoring heroine..

Do you agree that we need a super striker? Which one would you choose given the ‘choices’ at the moment?

