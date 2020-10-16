Arsenal Women need the international break to ease the injury glut

Injury woes for our women just won’t go away!

An ever growing injury list is not helping things for our women at the moment, but as there will be an international break coming up, most of our players are in line to make their return after that period.

A full list of our injuries as per the Arsenal website are below:

Kim Little

Kim suffered a hamstring injury. She is expected to re-join training later this week.

Jill Roord

Jill is making good progress with running on the pitch. She is expected to be back in training in the weeks following the international break.

Jordan Nobbs

Jordan suffered a hamstring injury. She is expected to start pitch based work in the weeks following the international break.

Lisa Evans

Lisa is currently rehabbing from a calf injury. She is expected to start pitch based work in the weeks following the international break.

Steph Catley

Steph is currently rehabbing from a calf injury. She is expected to start pitch based work in the weeks following the international break.

Fran Stenson

Fran sustained a thumb injury and is currently being assessed by our medical team.

Noelle Maritz

Noelle picked up an impact injury and is currently being assessed by our medical team.

As a lot of our girls are supposed to return after the internationals, I hope we don’t incur any more serious injuries from now until then as we want all of our girls to be fit and firing upon their return to domestic action as without some key players we have seen the below par performances our girls have produced.

For the team to be able to be the best and maintain top position they will need everybody on board fit and firing. Here’s hoping our luck turns around in a positive manner where injuries and performances are concerned hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman