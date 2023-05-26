Arsenal Women need to add a top defender to their transfer wishlist as Rafaelle departs

We’ve been discussing how Jonas Eidevall should bolster his squad and provide much-needed depth after the lessons learned this season. It is certain that it will be a very busy transfer window for Eidevall, just like it will be for Mikel Arteta, but most of the rumours so far have been related to top strikers since Arsenal lost both Viv Miedema and Beth Mead to ACL injuries.

Hopefully, both will be back in the squad for next season, or shortly after it starts, so a striker may not be such a priority, but now, according to Arseblog, he may need to focus extra on strengthening his defense urgently.

It appears the Brazilian captain Rafaelle Souza is looking for a new challenge and is leaving Arsenal after a year and a half at Meadow Park (she joined in early 2022). The Brazilian, who was previously with Changchun Zhuoyue before joining the WSL, is now 31 and she has decided to move on to sunnier climes.

One may ask, "Where is she headed?" Like many Brazilians, she wants to join the Orlando Pride. Orlando flirted with relegation from the NWSL last season but with Rafaelle in the side they will be hoping to climb up the table in this campaign.

Arsenal will miss her presence at their backline, her brilliant aerial ability, and her unique trait as a defender who can easily dribble.

With her departure, Eidevall has no choice but to go to the transfer market and come back with a top center-back to play alongside Leah Williamson next season. Williamson and Rafaelle had formed such a strong bond at the central defense that back in March, before the Finalissima, she was full of praise about her defensive partner when they were to face each other in the England versus Brazil clash: “Rafa’s a bit of a warrior; as an athlete, she’s head and shoulders above the rest. “It’s the Brazilian way, and what she can do with her feet is impressive also. So, I’m in awe of her, to be honest, most days. It’s a new territory being on a different team tomorrow.”

Fortunately, Eidevall will be able to scout for one, with the Women’s World Cup this summer allowing him to scout for the best available defenders on the market.