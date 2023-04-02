Arsenal Women need to beat Manchester City to keep their WSL title hopes on track by Michelle

Arsenal welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park tomorrow, 2nd April, kick-off 12:30pm in their next Women’s Super League engagement, and what a match this should be.

Manchester City currently sit 2nd in the WSL, behind Manchester United on goal difference. Our Gunners currently sit 4th, behind Chelsea, and 3 points behind the Manchester clubs, but with a game in hand.

Our Gunners have had a bit of a bumpy ride against Manchester City of late, beating them 1-0 to put them out of the Conti Cup, which Arsenal went on to win, before the two met a few days later in the WSL, with Manchester City running out 2-1 winners on that occasion, back in February.

With only 3 points separating the top 4 in the WSL, I don’t think things have every been as tight at the top. After a poor start to 2023, when Arsenal only managed to record 2 draws and a defeat in the WSL, our Gunners have managed to turn things around in quite spectacular fashion, bringing them right back into contention with the WSL front-runners.

This is the last WSL game before international break, when most of our Gunners will be on duty for their national teams. Nailing a win tomorrow would be this icing on the cake for Arsenal, before the break.

Arsenal are on home turf tomorrow, in front of a sell-out home crowd at Meadow Park, and I believe, with Arsenal’s current red-hot form they should be able to bag a comfortable win against Man City. In their last WSL battle in February our Gunners may have lost 2-1 but they played dominantly and the Arsenal squad seem to have turned a major corner since winning the Conti Cup in early March.

My money’s definitely on an Arsenal win tomorrow and if they win then they would leapfrog Man City on goal difference.

Arsenal’s task doesn’t get any easier after the international break as they then face Manchester United away at Leigh Sports Village on 22nd April 2023. Another MUST WIN match for our Gunners!

What an exciting season this is! And still everything to play for!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….