Arsenal Women need to bounce back against Chelsea tonight

Will our women bounce back quicker then they fell?

The women fell to their third defeat of the season on the weekend, rather unfortunately falling to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, although it can be seen as a rather difficult result to take. Arsenal were very much the better side and deserved to come out of the game with more than zero points. But yet again with all the firepower they had, the failure to convert chances pretty much cost them the game.

The women had their first match in three weeks, as a waterlogged pitch and bad weather caused their previous two games to be postponed, which pretty much backs up my previous article that a break in football does not always benefit teams.

So now with losing to City, despite Manchester United losing 2-1 to Reading and Chelsea also losing to Brighton in the weekend fixtures, Arsenal have fallen further down the table and sit in fourth place nine points behind leaders Chelsea having played a game less.

And our next opponents are Chelsea, who like Arsenal will be looking to bounce back with a win, but surely our women will have the best incentive to win, what with needing to bounce back and to also get sweet revenge after last time out, they came so near and yet so far, to beating Chelsea, yet Chelsea got a last minute equaliser to draw 1-1.

So here’s hoping Miedema, Roord, Van De Donk and all our girls have their A game on because the quicker they get a win under their belt, the quicker they can get back up to number one in the table.. Gooners?

Shenel Osman