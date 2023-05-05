Arsenal Women need to “stay focused” 100%” on every game to make Champions League next season

Hello Gooner Women and Men, it’s Matchday! Arsenal Women take on Leicester tonight. If history had a claim about what to expect for that match, we are up for a big fat WIN for McCabe and co at Meadow Park.

Arsenal have won their last 3 WSL encounters against the Leicester Women, and they have not just won these games through sheer luck but also convincingly. Last season, they beat them 4-0 and 5-0; this season, in November, they beat them on their own turf, King Power Stadium, 4-0, with goals from Maanum, Foord, Steph Catley, and Stina Blacksteinus.

After failing to win their last WSL game, losing 1-0 to Manchester United, Eidevall and his team can do the Gooners justice by returning to winning ways. A win against Leicester will be one of five wins the Gunner women need between now and the end of the season to end the season in style. With five wins, they are likely qualify for next season’s Champions League. I bet they want to finish what they started this season by winning next season’s Champions League, which they may have won this term but the injury-ravaged Gunners unfortunately lost in extra time to Wolfsburg in the semis.

Arsenal women are about to put on a show these coming matchdays, and the Leicester game will be the start of an impressive part of Arsenal’s 2022–23 season. As Eidevall says (as quoted by Football London), “I don’t spend much time on doing that (assessing the title race), because I don’t know how that contributes to anything better for us. We have five games left in the league; we need to stay focused on one game at a time.

“To prepare 100 percent. We need to play each of these games 100 percent, and that’s what we’re focusing on. After we have done that, then we have done everything we can, and that’s all we can ask of ourselves”

Arsenal gave 100% against Wolfsburg in the two semi finals of the Champions League, and they will need to rally all their spirit and determination tonight to get past a Leicester side who are fighting hard to avoid relegation…

Michelle Maxwell

