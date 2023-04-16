Arsenal Women need to topple top-of-the-table Manchester United this week by Michelle

Arsenal Women have been on a winning streak, since they beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup in early March. After Conti Cup victory our Gunners have won every WSL match and also reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals, after beating Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals. Arsenal currently sit 3rd in the WSL table, only 3 points off top-of-the-table Manchester United.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are obviously having an incredible season. After beating Brighton 3-2 at the weekend, in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup semi-final, they are going to the Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, for the first time in their history. This will be a massive boost to their confidence ahead of facing Arsenal on Wednesday.

Both teams are flying high!

Arsenal COULD still get the treble, with the Conti Cup already in the trophy cabinet, their Champions League hopes still very much alive, and the WSL title still up for grabs by any one of the top 4 – Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal & Man City.

Manchester United could still get the double, with the FA Cup Final and the WSL title. They COULD win it all – or finish fourth in the WSL for a fourth successive year, miss out of European Championship qualification, and be beaten in the FA Cup final on the 14th May at Wembley, by Aston Villa or Chelsea. Man United’s head coach Marc Skinner doesn’t want his team to get too carried away either, telling BBC Sport after the match:

“I don’t want them to miss the opportunity to feel the game, but we haven’t won anything,” he said. “So, get on to your business – you can feel it, but at game time don’t let it distract you.

“That’s the hardest balance, staying focused for a huge challenge on Wednesday and all the others before Wembley.”

That’s why Wednesday’s game is so pivotal, for both teams. Arsenal lost 2-3 to Man United, when they visited Emirates Stadium last November – Arsenal must ensure that they turn that score on its head, and walk away with the win..

Do you think our Gunners can do it? Of course they can! They don’t have a choice if they are to keep their WSL title hopes alive and kicking..

Michelle Maxwell

