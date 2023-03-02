Arsenal need to turn their domination into goals to beat Chelsea Women in the Conti Cup Final

Arsenal women have been on a tough run, and one may argue the root cause of their struggles is that they are missing the star duo of Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema, who made their attack click when both were fit.

Now the Arsenal women are wasteful in front of goal, and looking at their recent games, that has cost them much; it sees them winless in the WSL in 2023, which has them drop to 4th, and it sees them being knocked out of the FA Cup.

This coming weekend, Arsenal have yet another big game; they have to once again face Chelsea in the Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Selhurst Park, a fixture that they need to win if they are to end the season with silverware. If Arsenal don’t find their charm in front of goal, they have no chance of breaking Chelsea’s 21 game unbeaten run.

But hopefully they will have a plan to end their struggles in front of goal, as their skipper Kim Little has revealed. In conversation with Arseblog, Little admits they have put so much concentration this week on how to get the goals, saying, “At the same time, we have to move on to Sunday. It’s a great occasion for us. We need to take the positives of creating so many chances against a very good team, but we need to turn them into goals. That is something we focus on this week to do better.”

Before that, the 32-year-old had admitted what everyone has been saying: that Arsenal were a better side in the FA Cup clash against Chelsea, saying, “We weren’t efficient and clinical enough, like they were with fewer chances. At this level, with the performance we expect, we have to have that criticality. That’s why we’re here.

“It’s not the nicest feeling to fail, which we did on Sunday. We all feel disappointed in terms of not being able to be clinical and not score the goals we need to get a result.”

Anyway, let’s hope all goes well for Arsenal this week, and that on Sunday afternoon they are fired up to face Chelsea.

Michelle Maxwell

