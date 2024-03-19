Arsenal Women need to watch out for Man United & Liverpool snapping at their heels now..

Any expectations the Gooners had of Arsenal women winning the WSL were crushed, as they lost 3-1 to Chelsea last weekend. Arsenal Women, who remain third in the league rankings, are now six points behind Chelsea and Manchester City, who lead the league with 40 points.

As ambitious as our Arsenal Women are, all they realistically can do now is stay in the top three, and have a chance of qualifying for Champions League football next season. Our Gunners finished 3rd in the league last season, with Chelsea 1st, Man United 2nd and Man City 4th. As such, they qualified for the 1st round of the Champions League but they did not make it past that round.

Arsenal Women are in a tricky situation with four league losses, and the clubs behind them are vying for a berth in the top three. This was obvious from Liverpool Women’s manager Matt Beard’s comments, regarding Arsenal, following the Reds’ 3-1 win against West Ham.

The Liverpool manager criticized Arsenal Women for their loss to Chelsea, and warned them that they are eyeing Arsenal’s league position as, with their win over the Hammers, they are three points closer to them.

Beard maintained that Liverpool will compete for maximum points in the remaining WSL matchups, “I think what we’ve done already is a huge achievement, we’re just enjoying the moment,” Beard told the BBC.

“Arsenal getting beaten the other night means we’re three points closer to them. We’re aiming to finish as high up the league as we can. It would be great if we finished fourth but it would be even better if we finished third.

“We’ll just try to get as many points as we can.”

Manchester United and Liverpool, both with 28 points, sit six points behind our Arsenal women. A six-point lead is a solid cushion, but Arsenal should not be overconfident; instead, they should do their best and be prepared for everything, and try not to lose any more league points in their final 6 games of the season.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Susan N

