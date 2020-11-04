Arsenal Women need to win well tonight in the WSL Cup

Will the Arsenal women bounce back in style tonight?

After the recent women’s international break, the Arsenal women have returned and will be looking to kick off their season again in their second FA WSL Cup group game in the space of a few weeks.

A win tonight for our women will mean that they can go level on points with North London rivals Tottenham with a win over London City Lionesses in their Group B FA WSL Cup clash.

Spurs like Arsenal fell to a defeat to London rivals Chelsea, in their fixture that took place last night. Although Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat wasn’t as embarrassing as Arsenal’s 4-1 defeat to Chelsea back in October in the first round of group games.

However, if Arsenal win tonight and by three or more goals then they will overtake Tottenham in second place and this will put them in good stead ahead of the rest of their fixtures in this cup I am sure. They would just need to beat Tottenham and Chelsea along the way to be able to get a sniff at first place.

No offence towards London City Lionesses but this should be a game that on paper our women are winning by five or six goals. It should be a comfortable win, but as we know from previous games, the ones we thought our team should win, they end up losing, so really anything is possible tonight.

The women are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Women’s Super League table, two points clear ahead of the chasing pack with maximum points after five games played. But when it comes to the cup games, so far it hasn’t really been plain sailing but let’s hope tonight will be the night where they can cement their place in the cup and get win number one under their belts to get their campaign in the cup up and running. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman