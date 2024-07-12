Arsenal Women on international duty on Saturday, ahead of Sunday’s England v Spain Euro 2024 Final

Arsenal Women have had their breaks and have been with their respective countries training camps, as they get ready for the Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers and Paris Olympics 2024. We’re likely to see a lot of our Arsenal Women in action as they try to help their countries qualify for the Women’s Euro’s next year in Switzerland, and get ready for this year’s Olympics. Here’s a run down of the first set of games that we should see some of our Arsenal Women appear in.

Australia vs Canada – 13/07/24 11:30am BST

Our Aussie trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross will face off against our Canadian forward Cloe Lacasse in an international friendly game, to warm them up for the Olympics later on this month.

Spain vs Czech Republic – 13/07/24 5:00pm BST

Our new signing Mariona Caldentey and Laia Codina‘s Spain will face off against the Czech Republic. Spain are currently top of their group and haven’t lost a game. The World Cup holders look strong contenders again for the competition.

Norway vs Finland – 13/07/24 5:00pm BST

Frida Maanum’s Norway will face off against Finland in the hopes that they qualify for the Women’s Euro’s 2025. Norway thumped Finland 4-0 the last time they met and will be hoping for more of the same after drawing their last two games to Italy.

Austria vs Poland – 13/07/24 5:00pm BST

Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither‘s Austria will face off against Poland in a game where Zinsberger is likely to start between the sticks . The last time the two sides met Austria walked away victorious after a 3-1 win, but have since struggled to get a win. They will need to win against Poland if they want to stay in the running for automatic qualification for next years Euro’s.

Switzerland vs Turkey – 13/07/24 6:30pm BST

Lia Walti’s Switzerland will take on Turkey as they continue to try and keep their good form and stay on top of the group. Last time the two met Switzerland walked away 3-1 winners and will look to do the same on Saturday. Currently sitting on top the their group and looking almost certain to qualify.

Denmark vs Belgium – 13/07/24 7:00pm BST

Katherine Kuhl’s Denmark will face off against Belgium in what will be a big game for both sides. Last time they met Demark walked away 4-2 winners but. after two losses to Spain, they need the 3 points to feel a bit more secure, with Belgium breathing down their necks in 3rd place.

England vs Ireland – 13/07-24 8:00pm BST

England will face off against Ireland in a game where we’re likely to see a lot of our Arsenal Women get minutes, with Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson are all in contention to play, though Lotte Wubben-Moy is out injured. Ireland’s Katie McCabe will not lead her country out in this big clash, as she has collected too many yellow cards. Both sides need the points and as usual, it will probably be a very fiery game between the two sides.

Sweden vs France – 13/07/24 8:10pm BST

Stina Blackstenius’ Sweden will face off against France in their hopes for Euro’s qualification. Sweden lost 1-0 to France the last time they met and will be doing their best to get the win, with England breathing closely down their necks in the group.

All matches can be watched live on DAZN. So Gooners, we have some great football to watch on Saturday, ahead of England v Spain in the Euro 2024 Final on Sunday!!

Can England bring it home as they go up against Spain on Sunday?

Daisy Mae

