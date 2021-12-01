Arsenal Women on the scoresheet as England and Ireland run riot in Qualifiers

Arsenal Women’s international roundup!

The final rounds of women's World Cup qualifying games were played over these past few days and it was a good ending for our Arsenal stars. Norway, England and Ireland were very hot favourites on the night, but no one could have predicted the avalanche of goals on the night!

There was another goal and two assists for Frida Maanum against Armenia to follow on from her two goals against Albania. Norway were beating Armenia 9-0 before the match was suspended due to bad weather but I think it’s clear to say that Armenia were not going to fight back to draw or win.

Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead both played 90 minutes for England v Latvia and with three minutes on the clock Beth Mead got the first goal of the game and it was doubled by Ellen White three minutes later.

The same scorer got the third of the game another three minutes later and after nine minutes it was 3-0.

Beth Mead got her second, yet another three minutes later. Well you couldn’t write this could you, and after 12 minutes it was 4-0 and both White and Mead were on for a hat-trick.

Lauren Hemp got England’s fifth six minutes later and it was Beth Mead who struck first for the hat-trick and a 6-0 score line on the 23rd minute.

It was 8-0 at half time thanks to a goal from Ella Toone and another one from Lauren Hemp.

White then got her hat trick just after half time and Georgia Stanway got the 10th of the night from the spot on the 52nd minute.

Jessica Carter then made it 11-0 four minutes later and it was 12-0 five minutes later after Beth England got her first of the night. Six minutes later sub Jill Scott made it 13-0 and four minutes later on the 71st minute Alessia Russo got her first and England’s 14th thanks to a hat trick of assists from Beth Mead.

Five minutes later Hemp got her hat trick and England’s 15th and four minutes later half time sub Jordan Nobbs got her first of the game for Englands 16th.

It took just one more minute for 17-0 after Russo got her second and it took her just one more minute to get her hat trick and England’s 18th. Two minutes later England got her second of the game and then Hemp wrapped up proceedings for 20-0 on the 88th minute for her fourth and final goal of the game!

And I think that was enough for the night don’t you!

So for the Arsenal girls it was a good night as Mead got three goals and three assists, Jordan Nobbs got one goal and Wubben-Moy helped England keep a clean sheet.

Although Nikita Parris was sent home before the game as she was granted some deserved rest time after a gruelling schedule I think the Arsenal girls have done enough to prove they should be starters for England, although the game was never in doubt!

With four hat-tricks in one game, for Beth Mead, Ellen White, Manchester City’s Lauren Hemp who got four goals and Manchester United’s Alessia Russo the lionesses ran riot in a 20-0 win.

Similarly it was a great result for Katie McCabe who captained the Republic of Ireland for their game against Georgia and got two assists and two goals as her side also ran riot and won 11-0 against Georgia.

All in all it was another good round of games for our girls and again it was ex-Arsenal star Ellen White who stole the headlines, becoming the all time top record goalscorer for England with her 46, 47th and 48th goals.

After a positive break I hope that all our girls will be fit and healthy for the big clash they have on Sunday against Chelsea as that FA Cup needs to come back home! And after Viv Miedema was named the Womens Footballer of the Year this week as well, it has been a very positive week for the Gunners.

