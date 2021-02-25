Arsenal Women once again help the Dutch to a massive win over Germany

Dutch delight for our ladies once again!

Vivianne Miedema, Jill Roord and Danielle Van De Donk were all called up again for the Netherlands second and last game of the international fixtures and they all got a run around with Van de Donk lasting 72 minutes, Miedema lasting 87 minutes and Roord playing the whole game.

But it was Miedema and Van de Donk who were the stars of the show as Miedema assisted once to set up Manchester United’s Jackie Groenen to put the Netherlands 1-0 up but going into half-time it was all square after Germany and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Laura Freigang scored the equaliser.

It was only after the break that the Netherlands would go on to win it with Van de Donk scoring the only goal of the second half to lead the Netherlands to a 2-1 win against Germany in their final game before returning to domestic action.

So all of our ladies who went out on international duty and played a part have all done well. And I hope they can come back with the same positive mindset and physicality to be able to step out onto the pitch and start winning games.

We know they are talented and can produce week in week out but this is the time where the likes of Miedema and Roord need to step up and show what they are made of as they were doing at the beginning of the Women’s Super League season this year, because without them firing and helping us to win games it may only be a matter of time before Miedema moves on and leaves us behind. Although I hope that is not the case, I do hope all of our ladies who went out on international duty, come back firing and fit and ready to lead us back up to glory days of where we should be and where we belong!

And they can begin by beating Aston Villa on Sunday! Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman