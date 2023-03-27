Arsenal Women only 3 points from top of WSL after wonderful weekend of football by Michelle

What a title race we have on our hands now in the Women’s Super League, after a WSL table-changing weekend of fixtures.

Arsenal kicked-off proceedings amongst the top 4 when they travelled to Brisbane Road on Saturday to take on Spurs in the north London derby. This was a match to behold and saw favourites Arsenal dominate from the off, running out 5-1 winners moving them from 4th to 2nd in the WSL.

Next up West Ham visited Leigh Sports Village to take on 2nd place Manchester United on Saturday evening. As expected, Man United won the fixture, beating the Hammers 4-0, moving them to top of the WSL with Arsenal dropping back to 3rd.

Perhaps the biggest upset, and certainly the match with the biggest impact on the WSL standings, was on Sunday when 2nd place Chelsea travelled to Academy Stadium to take on 4th place Man City. I predicted a win for Man City, at home, but no-one could have foreseen the display that they put on to beat Chelsea 2-0 and take 2nd spot in the WSL, dropping Chelsea to 3rd and Arsenal back to 4th. See the impact on the WSL table below.

Following Manchester City’s impressive victory over Chelsea, the top four are separated by only three points. And we must not forget that the London clubs, Chelsea & Arsenal, still have a game in hand over the Manchester clubs.. With just six or seven games left to play this season, the WSL is heating up. Forget the Premier League – this is the title race to watch! Has it ever been closer?! COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Stay amused during the interlull! Our friends at Dublin Arsenal give an amusing and informative review of the Palace game and talks about the wonders of VAR!

See the latest Arsenal press conferences for Arteta and Eidevall at subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….