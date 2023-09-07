Arsenal Women overcome first hurdle on road to the Champions League

Arsenal Women’s 2023–24 season is off to a good start. Despite the fact that the Gunner women’s WSL campaign begins on October 1st, their season has already begun as they are competing in the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers for the 2023–24 season.

Arsenal played their first qualifier against Linkoping last night. Some were concerned that the Swedish team would cause trouble for Jonas Eidevall and his girls. However, they won 3-0 thanks to second-half goals from Caitlin Foord in the 53rd minute, Lina Hurtig in the 81st minute, and Stina Blackstenius in the 90th minute.

Notably, Beth Mead was an option on the bench after missing months due to injury, and new additions Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse, and Alessia Russo all made the starting 11.

The win moves Arsenal closer to securing a spot in next season’s Champions League football, but first they must overcome France’s Paris FC on Saturday. Hopefully, after their victory on Saturday, they will go to the second round of qualifying. Arsenal will play a home and away leg against a much tougher opponent than Linkoping.

This final round will be tough, with teams like Wolfsburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Sparta Praha, BK Häcken, and Manchester United in the mix.

Hopefully, the Arsenal women will overcome all obstacles and qualify for the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League, and hopefully go even further than last season’s semi-final.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

