Arsenal Women Player Ratings v Brighton yesterday – Great WSL debut from Cooney-Cross

Arsenal women walked away 3-0 winners against Brighton on Sunday afternoon after a dominant performance from our women and a well earnt three points as we look to bridge the gap between us and Chelsea. Here’s my player ratings for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Seagulls.

Manuela Zinsberger – 7.5

Zinsberger started the game looking a little shaky but made some clinical saves in the second half and also keeping a clean sheet.

Katie McCabe – 7

McCabe played for just over an hour and looked solid on the pitch and made some clinical tackles, but also lost possession a fair few times.

Lotte Wubben-Moy – 7.5

Wubben-Moy looked strong in defence, making 4/4 of her ariel clearances and taking 95 touches throughout the game, helping move the ball forward to attack.

Amanda Ilestedt – 7.5

Ilestedt had a solid night at CB and looked impossible to get past, making some clinical tackles that prevented Brighton from scoring. Completing 80% of her passes and 70 touches throughout the game.

Noelle Maritz – 7

Maritz saw a lot of the ball down the right and stayed strong and composed throughout the game and made some clinical interceptions.

Victoria Pelova – 7.5

Pelova looked dangerous and made a lot of interceptions in the midfield, winning the ball back and pushing the ball forward to start an attack.

Kyra Cooney-Cross – 8.5

Completed 88% of her passes, constantly won the ball back and scanned for the right pass, looked to be everywhere and played well both defensively and in attack.

Caitlin Foord – 8

Dominated the left wing, scored an outstanding goal and got back and helped defensively when needed. Another great performance.

Beth Mead – 7.5

Great to see her back, missed a few chances but also created a lot of chances. Made some great crosses and some key passes but lost possession a few times. Dealt with players man marking her. Not bad for her first start in a long, long time.

Alessia Russo – 7

Picked up the only yellow card and missed a few big chances. Linked up play well and didn’t really play her best till she was alone up top.

Stina Blackstenius – 8

Scored a great goal at the start of the match to put us in front but also looked to be finding it hard to play in a front 2 and had a few good shots blocked.

Cloe Lacasse – 8.5

Lacasse only came on for 26 minutes but looked to change the energy of the game. Picking up an assist in extra time and looked clinical whenever she was on the ball.

Frida Maanum – 8.5

Also came on for 26 minutes and scored the third goal late on. Making 87% accurate passes and looked electric from the minute she came on.

Lia Walti – 7

Wasn’t on for long but didn’t look that confident. She lost the ball a few times but made some clinical tackles also and looked good in the air.

Steph Catley – 8

Only played 26 minutes but looked solid, completed 88% of her passes and pushed her teammates forward to help score the winning goals.

Daisy Mae

