Arsenal Women predicted line-up & score prediction against Reading today by Michelle

This is a BIG WSL Sunday, kicking off with the top 2 WSL teams facing eachother when top of the WSL Manchester United travel to Kingsmeadow to take on 2nd place Chelsea, kick-off 12.30pm UK. 3rd Place Manchester City head to Brighton, kick-off 3.00pm UK. Then our Gunners are in action against Reading at Meadow Park, kick-off 6.45pm UK with live coverage on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm UK.

ARSENAL WOMEN TEAM NEWS

Lina Hurtig and Sabrina D’Angelo are expected to return to the squad after recovering from injuries picked up during the international break but Steph Catley is out with what Jonas Eidevall described as “a non-contact foot injury”. Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Teyah Goldie are still unavailable due to ACL injuries.

Available squad

GOALKEEPERS: 1.Zinsberger, 14.D’Angelo, 18.Marckese

DEFENDERS: 2.Rafaelle, 3.Wubben-Moy, 5.Beattie, 6.Williamson, 15.McCabe, 16.Maritz, 26.Wienroither

MIDFIELDERS: 10.Little, 12.Maanum, 13.Wälti, 21.Pelova, 22.Kuhl

FORWARDS:, 17.Hurtig, 19.Foord, 20.Gio, 25.Blackstenius, 59.Agyemang

Below is my Arsenal Women predicted line-up to face Reading this evening at Meadow Park:

Reading, though 9th in the WSL they are only 4 point above bottom of the WSL Leicester City. This information should not however lull Arsenal into a false sense of security. Reading have a history of holding the top teams to marginal wins, indeed the last time our Gunners met the Royals we only managed a 1-0 win away at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Today, with our Gunners regaining some good form after a faltering start to the year, I predict a scoreline of 3-0. That prediction may seem optimistic but our Gunners are on home turf again today and buoyed by their Conti Cup win last Sunday..

What do you think about today’s starting XI? And what is your score prediction? Can our Gunners collect another 3 points today

COYGW!!!

Michelle Maxwell

