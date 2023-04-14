Arsenal Women prepare for Man United & Wolfsburg after exciting international break by Michelle

Arsenal Women can’t stop shining, whether they’re playing under Jonas Eidevall or on international duty. If you haven’t seen where Arsenal Women were this international break, here’s a rundown:

Austria versus Belgium: Arsenal’s Laura Wienroither was the hero Austria needed to thrash Belgium 3-2. By halftime, Belgium thought they were winning the game, but they were wrong as Austria came back strong, with Sarah Puntigam and Celina Degen getting the equalisers before Weinroither got the winner in added time. As Wienroither scored past Chelsea’s Nicky Evrard, her Arsenal teammate Manuela Zinsberger manned Austria’s goal. Austria went on to play and win versus Czechia, but by then Zinsberger had left the Austria camp.

Norway versus Sweden: Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius shone. Blackstenius assisted Olivia Schough for Sweden’s third goal in the 90th minute, which would have won the match, but Maanum, who’s been in goal-scoring form, scored a superb equaliser, his second goal of the match, in the dying minutes of the game, to make sure the game ended 3-3. After the game, the two Arsenal stars were very happy with how they performed and swapped shirts.

England versus Brazil: It is no longer news that England won the Finalissima through penalties, a win that saw the Lionesses go 30 games unbeaten. In that huge clash, Arsenal’s defensive duo of Leah Williamson (for England) and Rafaelle (for Brazil), who captained their national teams, were on the opposing side of defence.

Thereafter, as Williamson captained the Lionesses to face the Matildas in a game that they sadly lost 2-0, Rafaelle and her Brazilian teammates beat Germany 2-1.

USA versus Ireland: Katie McCabe was in the thick of things when Ireland faced a powerful USWNT twice. Ireland were unable to upset the world champions, losing 2-0 and then 1-0. It was a fine experience for McCabe to play the best – the reigning champions.

Elsewhere, here are the other notable opportunities that saw Arsenal represented:

Kathrine Kuhl was in action when Denmark faced Japan and Sweden, playing every minute of these games.

Lia Walti and her compatriot Noelle Maritz played in Switzerland’s game against China. While Maritz went on to feature in Switzerland’s 2-1 win over Iceland, Walti left the Swiss camp to take a break from football.

Victoria Pelova, who is becoming an Arsenal favourite due to her versatility, played in every minute of the Netherlands 1-0 loss to Germany before clocking 81 minutes in their 4-1 win over Poland.

Arsenal women had a brilliant April international break, and we can only be proud of them. I hope they bring back their good momentum to end the season in style, with Arsenal’s WSL and Champions League hopes still very much alive!

Next up is top-of-the-table Manchester United on the 19th April, kick-off 19:15 UK, away at Leigh Sports Village. The match will be shown live on BBC1.

After that our Gunners face the two-leg tie against Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, on 23rd April and 1st May. Tickets for the May Day bank holiday 2nd leg, at Emirates Stadium, which will be in front of a record-breaking crowd, with ticket sales booming.

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

