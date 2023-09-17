Arsenal Women preparing to begin defence of our Conti Cup Winners trophy

The Arsenal women’s 2022–23 season did not go as planned, but they did manage to win some silverware, taking home the Continental Cup after defeating Chelsea 3-1 in the final at Selhurst Park.

“You can see the happiness,” said Eidevall after the Continental Cup win last season. “It was very nice to see that for the staff and players to see a club legend like Ian Wright coming down to the dressing room and sharing that moment with him.

“I don’t think about that too much (what it means to him) I just think a lot about how we play and to get in the best way possible to win.

“But I am glad to do it on British soil now and not just Swedish soil.”

Eidevall and his team would have qualified for the Continental Cup knockouts if they had qualified for the 2023–24 UEFA Women’s Champions League competition. However, with no Champions League football (after being knocked out in the qualifiers by Paris FC), the Arsenal women must compete in the group rounds.

The Gunners women have been drawn in Continental Cup Group D this season, alongside Spurs, Bristol City, Reading, and Southampton.

If the Gunners are to successfully defend the Cup, they must win a North London derby and beat WSL newcomers Bristol City and the other two high-flying clubs from the Barclays Women’s Championship, Reading and Southampton.

The dates of these encounters have not yet been announced; however, the Gunner Women have two home games guaranteed.

With the Champions League out of the picture, Arsenal will need to win cup competitions other than the WSL in order to have a successful 2023–24 season.

Michelle Maxwell

