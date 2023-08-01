2 Arsenal Women progress from Group B (and 3 go out) in the Women’s World Cup

What a treat the Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia has been!

Of the different groups, Gooners had a strong interest in FIFA Women’s Group B, as five of their stars were in it, representing Canada (Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo), Australia (Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley), and Ireland (Katie McCabe).

Unfortunately, Katie McCabe, Sabrina D’Angelo, and Cloe Lacasse have all ended their World Cup campaigns.

McCabe’s Ireland, having failed to beat Australia on Match Day 1, losing 1-0, then losing 2-1 to Canada and drawing with Nigeria, ended the World Cup winless with one point that saw them at the bottom of the group.

Lacasse and D’Angelo’s Canada, on the other hand, were unfortunate to finish 3rd in the group with 4 points after failing to beat Nigeria on match day 1, beating Ireland 2-1, but losing to hosts Australia 4-0.

Australia, aka the Matildas, won the group, displacing Nigeria from the top spot after their 4-0 win over Canada (of which captain Steph Catley scored) on the final Group B matchday.

Before the Canada win, Catley, Foord, and Co. had lost 3-2 to Nigeria and had beaten Ireland 1-0.

Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord join Frida Maanum, Noelle Maritz, and Lia Walti in the knockouts. All the best to them, and may the best women win.

Michelle Maxwell

