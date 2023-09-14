Arsenal Women pursue late transfer deal for talented Australian midfielder

In a last-minute push to strengthen their squad, Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall has set his sights on acquiring the promising Australian midfielder, Kyra Cooney-Cross. The 21-year-old currently plays for Swedish club Hammarby, with her contract set to expire in December. Arsenal’s interest in Cooney-Cross reflects their determination to secure her services, as they are reportedly prepared to offer a substantial fee to bring her to English shores. Cooney-Cross, who showcased her exceptional talent on the global stage during the Women’s World Cup, has garnered significant attention from several Women’s Super League (WSL) clubs.

With the clock ticking down, Arsenal face a race against time to finalize the deal for Kyra Cooney-Cross. The transfer deadline, looming 11pm on Thursday, definitely imposes a sense of urgency on the negotiations.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Kyra Cooney-Cross represents a strategic move by the club to fortify their squad with top-tier talent. The Australian midfielder’s remarkable performances, both at the Women’s World Cup and with Hammarby, have ignited a fervor among potential suitors. As the transfer deadline draws near, all eyes will be on whether Arsenal can successfully secure Cooney-Cross’s signature, bolstering their squad depth and strengthening their midfield to boot.

The Arsenal Women squad already includes some outstanding Australian talent in Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord. As Australian teammates, Kyra should feel right at home.

Our Gunners have already brought in some stunning talent in this transfer window in Alessia Russo, Amanda Ilestedt, Cloe Lacasse & Spanish World Cup winner Laia Codina.

What do you think Gooners? Can Arsenal add to their list of new recruits before the end of today?

Michelle Maxwell