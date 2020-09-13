Arsenal Women sign local English international Lotte Wubben-Moy

Arsenal Women have added another talented player to their ranks. They have announced the signing of 21 year-old Lotte Wubben-Moy yesterday.

Wubben-Moy who made her debut for Arsenal at the age of 16, making 13 appearances for us before moving to US college team North Carolina Tar Heels at the age of 18 can play at centre-back or in a holding midfield role. She will be another key addition to the team that is already blessed with players in her position.

She recently received her first England senior call-up for the September training camp too and speaking to our website she has explained she will be “Forever indebted to the University of North Carolina” as it has helped her develop both as a player and a person where she states that she has; “Really been able to find myself. What I have been able to do while I have been out in the States, not just on the field but off the field, has been unique to me and unique to the girls that actually get the opportunity to do it. To have done it at an institution as amazing as UNC – Anson Dorrance is a legend, so shout out to those guys because I had an amazing time and they definitely contributed to the player I am today, not just on the field but off the field as well.”

Her move back to Arsenal means that she will also be reunited with long-time friend Leah Williamson, who despite the 4000 miles distance between them they still managed to maintain that “good bit of banter” she also told Arsenal.com that; “Leah and I are close friends, she’s a young player like me but has obviously got an amazing amount of experience under her belt. I look forward to playing alongside her. She’s a great girl.”

Lotte is the 77th signing of one of the most exciting WSL transfer windows to date and I guarantee it won’t end here. Gooners, do you think we need to add more defenders/midfielders to the women’s team or are they blessed with enough?

Shenel