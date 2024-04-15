Arsenal Women ready to “put on a good performance” for fans, in last appearance at Emirates this season

Arsenal Women put in a fantastic performance against Bristol City, at Meadow Park on Sunday, with a dominant 5-0 win over the Robins , who sit bottom of the WSL table. Our Gunners now have 4 WSL games to play this season – the first of which is against Leicester City on Sunday 21st April, kick-off 14:00 UK. This match will be the 6th time our Arsenal Women have played their home games at Emirates Stadium, this season.

Speaking after the game, Beth Mead, who scored a brace against Bristol City at the weekend, said: “I think it’s been a little while since I’ve scored so it was nice to be on the scoresheet and to get a few goals. We’re a team that likes to score goals so it was nice to get a convincing win with five goals in the bag.”

And she’s looking forward to heading back to the Emirates this weekend to face Leicester…

“We started not great against Leicester in the first game that we played against them this season. I think we’ve got to start on the ground running. We’ve got the fans coming to the Emirates and they’re always great, so we’ve got to put on a good performance for them.”

So far, Arsenal Women have hosted Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium this season. Our Gunners have seen record attendances at each, which included back-to-back sell-outs at the Emirates.

Arsenal Women has the highest percentage increase in home attendance at 332%, and are leading the charge in the growth of attendance at women’s games.

Are you planning on going to the Emirates Stadium next weekend, to see our Gunners? After their performance against Bristol City at the weekend, it should be a great match. I think our Gunners are starting to click at last – they’re going to be storming next season!

Leicester City are currently 9th in the WSL table – it will be interesting to see how many bums will be on seats! What do you think Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

