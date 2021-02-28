Arsenal Women ready to regain ground in title race as Injury list eases

Fourth v tenth in the Women’s Super League round of fixtures!

Barring a shocking weather front, our ladies will take to the pitch after a bit of time away on international duty, and will face Aston Villa in a match that has been unlucky with postponements due to adverse weather and pitch conditions.

Despite a number of players being away on international duty there is some good news where injuries are concerned as Jordan Nobbs and Jen Beattie are both back and available and Caitlin Foord will face a late fitness test amid monitoring after her injury.

So as the injury list gets shorter it will come at the perfect time for the women to pick up their season and get back to winning ways as they chase another Women’s Super League title.

Arsenal currently sit in fourth nine points behind third placed Manchester United having played two games less and Villa sit in tenth on ten points having played three games less then some of the teams above them. Villa no doubt will be playing for a win as they look to avoid relegation but it is Arsenal who will need the points more as they look to close the gap on those above them.

Failure to secure the title or even second place this season may see the end for Montemurro at the club but as there is a long way to go I am sure he will turn things around, starting on Sunday! Here’s hoping hey Gooners!?

Shenel Osman