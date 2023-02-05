Arsenal Women receive three prestigious London Football Award nominations

Arsenal Women receive three London Football Award nominations by Michelle
Arsenal are one of the clubs involved in the London Football Awards every year and 2023 is no different. The prestigious ceremony will take place on Monday 13th March at the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm.
This time around, Arsenal have received nominations for 2023 across six different categories, in the men’s and women’s teams, as detailed below.
Premier League Player of the Year
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- Ivan Toney – Brentford
- Harry Kane – Spurs
- Alexander Mitrovic – Fulham
LFA Goal of the Season
- Son Heung-Min – Spurs vs Leicester, Sep 17th
- Michael Olise – Palace vs United, Jan 18th
- Ismaila Sarr – Watford vs West Brom, Aug 8th
- Paul Smyth – Leyton Orient vs Doncaster, Oct 8th
- Laura Wienroither – Arsenal Women vs United Women, Nov 19th
Goalkeeper of the Year
- Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
- David Raya – Brentford
- Bernd Leno – Fulham
- Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea
- Laurence Vigouroux – Leyton Orient
Manager of the Year
- Mikel Arteta – Arsenal
- Richie Wellens – Leyton Orient
- Emma Hayes – Chelsea Women
- Thomas Frank – Brentford
- Marco Silva – Fulham
Men’s Young Player of the Year
- Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- Michael Olise – Crystal Palace
- Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- William Saliba – Arsenal
- Billy Mitchell – Millwall
The FA Women’s Player of the Year
- Beth Mead – Arsenal
- Kim Little – Arsenal
- Sam Kerr – Chelsea
- Millie Bright – Chelsea
- Dagny Brynjarsdottir – West Ham
The London Football Awards are independently judged by leaders from football administration and the football media. The London Football Awards celebrate the very best of London football.
Michelle Maxwell
