Arsenal Women receive three prestigious London Football Award nominations

Arsenal Women receive three London Football Award nominations by Michelle

Arsenal are one of the clubs involved in the London Football Awards every year and 2023 is no different. The prestigious ceremony will take place on Monday 13th March at the Roundhouse, Chalk Farm.

This time around, Arsenal have received nominations for 2023 across six different categories, in the men’s and women’s teams, as detailed below.

Premier League Player of the Year

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Harry Kane – Spurs

Alexander Mitrovic – Fulham

LFA Goal of the Season

Son Heung-Min – Spurs vs Leicester, Sep 17th

Michael Olise – Palace vs United, Jan 18th

Ismaila Sarr – Watford vs West Brom, Aug 8th

Paul Smyth – Leyton Orient vs Doncaster, Oct 8th

Laura Wienroither – Arsenal Women vs United Women, Nov 19th

Goalkeeper of the Year

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

David Raya – Brentford

Bernd Leno – Fulham

Kepa Arrizabalaga – Chelsea

Laurence Vigouroux – Leyton Orient

Manager of the Year

Mikel Arteta – Arsenal

Richie Wellens – Leyton Orient

Emma Hayes – Chelsea Women

Thomas Frank – Brentford

Marco Silva – Fulham

Men’s Young Player of the Year

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Michael Olise – Crystal Palace

Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

William Saliba – Arsenal

Billy Mitchell – Millwall

The FA Women’s Player of the Year

Beth Mead – Arsenal

Kim Little – Arsenal

Sam Kerr – Chelsea

Millie Bright – Chelsea

Dagny Brynjarsdottir – West Ham

The London Football Awards are independently judged by leaders from football administration and the football media. The London Football Awards celebrate the very best of London football.

COYG!!

Michelle Maxwell

Watch Jonas Eidevall talks about the Arsenal Womens transfer window ahead of tough match against West Ham – “I think you can have results or excuses. I don’t think you can have both.”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….