Arsenal Women record 6th Conti Cup win but boss Eidevall needs a new coat! by Michelle

Well that was a Cup Final to behold yesterday with Arsenal coming back from 1-0 down, after an early Chelsea goal from Sam Kerr, to dominate the game, going into the break 3-1 up after a fabulous Blackstenius strike took the Gunners back even, followed by a spot kick from captain Kim Little and an outstanding header from Rafaelle in first half injury time..

Our Gunners continued their domination in the second half and on the hour mark Caitlin Foord looked dangerous in the penalty box when Chelsea full-back Kadeisha Buchanan brought our Aussie winger down and even though the tackle occurred in the penalty area, the referee only granted a corner..

Chelsea did present some dangers in the second half, with Manuela Zinsberger being forced to save a Melanie Leupolz after she struck a shot from outside the area.

Arsenal continued to dominate to the very last and deserved the Conti Cup win on the day.. their record-breaking 6th Conti Cup win!

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall was left a touch cold during the celebrations after he gave away his coat to a supporter, saying it “means the world” to share this win with our supporters.

“That’s why I gave away my coat after the game. After Sunday’s match, there was a guy who was so optimistic, and he said ‘I believe in you guys, you’re going to win’. I said, ‘people like you are what make this football club great. Your optimism gives me energy, and I can give that back to the team and it can help our performance. So, you come here and do the same thing next Sunday and we win, you’ll get my coat.

“I’m very happy for him, very happy for us and now I just need to sort out a new coat. So please help, adidas! Give me a new coat so I won’t be freezing on the sideline on Wednesday!”

Well done Eidevall and the squad. This win should be the impetus our Gunners need to propel them to excel through the Women’s Super league and Champions League!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

