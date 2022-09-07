Arsenal Women round up of World Cup Qualifiers – Lionesses top their Group

Lionesses and Norway secure their slots for UEFA World Cup by Michelle

England and Norway have secured their 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification over the weekend, with the Republic of Ireland making it to the playoffs.

A number of our Gunners faced each other during the Austria vs England World Cup qualifier on Saturday afternoon (3rd Sept). Leah Williamson captained the Lionesses, with Beth Mead starting in her usual spot down the wing, and goals from Alessia Russo and ex-Gunner Nikita Parris secured England’s World Cup place as group winners after their 2/0 win. Lotte Wubben-Moy and Jordan Nobbs are also part of the Lionesses squad.

Manuela Zinberger, Laura Wienroither and their Austrian teammates can still qualify through the UEFA playoffs that take place in October 2022.

Norway also qualified for the competition as group winners. Frida Maanum played 77 minutes as her international side beat Belgium 1-0. and next summer they will be heading to Australia and New Zealand.

It was a historic night for Katie McCabe and the Republic of Ireland as she captained her side to the UEFA World Cup playoffs. They beat Finland 1-0 in Ireland, with Lily Agg’s header being the difference between the two sides.

Vivianne Miedema, Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz will be working hard to claim their qualification places this week, with the Netherlands topping the group with a last/gasp win over Iceland, and Switzerland making it to the playoffs.

With eleven Arsenal players in action for their respective international sides that is a LOT of Gunner action. It must be strange coming up against their teammates on the international stage, playing with their heart and soul against each other to secure their slots in the UEFA Womens World Cup.

Michelle Maxwell

