The Arsenal left wing is one position of interest this season, and a debate is building over who will start there: Foord versus Caldentey. Caitlin Foord, Matildas star, has been the first pick in recent seasons, but things could change. Foord seems, in my opinion, to have lost her touch playing the position in recent months, similar to Gabriel Martinelli, who has lost his fierceness in front of goal.

Some think that the Australian winger has reached the zenith of her career. They claim it is ridiculous to expect continued progress from a 29-year-old player. Caldentey, 28, has joined to push her as they compete for the starting slot.

Caldentey, despite her versatility, has been revolutionary attacking from the left wing for Barcelona Femeni and world champions Spain; the hope is that she will find her footing at the Emirates Stadium.

Nonetheless, there is an issue with the Arsenal left wing that should make Gio Queiroz’s departure to Atletico Madrid regrettable. The age of Arsenal’s left-wing options makes them unreliable in the long term. Foord is losing her spark, and it is unclear how long Caldentey will be able to maintain her top standards. Lina Hurtig is also an option, but she’s also 28 and injuries hold her back regularly, to the point where we hardly seen her last season.

The women’s transfer market is not particularly difficult to negotiate; however, Arsenal should prioritise establishing a strong foundation for the left-wing position with excellent young players, particularly after the departure of Gio – who is now scoring hat-tricks for fun, with new club Atletico Madrid!

With Rosa Kafaji still 21; Kathryn Kuhl 21; Kyra Cooney-Cross 22; and Victoria Pelova 25, the Arsenal midfield appears to be secure for the future, but the left wing lacks this. To safeguard the team’s future, Arsenal scouts should pull up their socks and sign some of the youngest stars, beginning with left wingers..

What do you think Gooners?

