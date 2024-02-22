Arsenal Women set for ground-breaking trip to Australia with Postecoglou’s Tottenham Mens team

Arsenal Women set to go down under?

Recent reports in Australia have suggested that our Arsenal Women might be set to travel down under to Melbourne, Australia, for a post-season tour with our Aussie trio of Catley, Foord and Cooney-Cross heading home.

Tottenham’s new manager Ange Postecoglou has been rumoured to be heading back to his hometown, Melbourne, with his Tottenham team to play in a post-season game in Australia. It’s being reported by Australia’s “Sydney Morning Herald” that our Arsenal woman could be set to join the men’s London rivals’ team in Melbourne and could be set to play against an all-star A-league Women’s game at the legendary 100,000 seater Melbourne Cricket Ground.

It’s being said that Arsenal Women are close to agree a deal to come and face off against an all-star A-league Women’s side in May this year on the same night Tottenham are set to face off against an all-star A-league Men’s side.

The deal is reportedly contingent on our Aussie trio, Steph Catley, Catlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross appearing in what could be an incredible experience for our women to go back home and showcase what they have on offer, and hopefully make the women’s game even bigger over in Australia.

Women’s football has grown massively in Australia since last year’s Women’s World Cup, and they seem to have well and truly caught the football bug. Football isn’t as prominent in Australia as it is in the UK and Europe, with their main sports being centred around cricket and Australia Rules Football. But since the World Cup the women’s game are thriving and have started to take advantage of that with suggestions about bringing our Aussie loved trio back home. With Women’s memberships for the local A-league Women’s league up by 669% since the World cup.

It’s being said that Tottenham and our Arsenal Women could play on the same night one after each other in what would pull in a massive crowd for both Spurs and our Arsenal Women and could be a great spectacle for the Australian public as they fall more and more in love with the game.

Nothing is yet to be confirmed but everything comes with its doubts, and our Arsenal Women’s staff and the club will no doubt be looking out for our Women’s interest above all. It’s exciting for the women’s game to have grown this much already and the attention it’s getting is only going to be good for the game.

Daisy Mae

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…