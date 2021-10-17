Arsenal Women set to host exciting Euro Champions Barcelona at the Emirates

The Arsenal Women may only have scraped into the Champions League under Joe Montemurro last season, but the new coach Jason Eidevall has come in and transformed the team over the summer.

They have swept all before them, winning 5 out of 5 in the League, including beating the Top Two from last season, Chelsea and Man City, in the process. They are also set to play Brighton in the FA Cup semifinal after the international break, and had won their first 4 Champions League games easily.

But then they came up against the European Champions Barcelona over in Spain and were given a reminder that they were not as invincible as they thought they were, and were out-played in a 4-1 defeat.

Eidevall admitted after the game that Barca were in a different class, but as he had only been in charge of our Ladies for 10 games, he now knows what he neds to improve the side if he is hoping to take the European crown of Barcelona this season.

The Gunners were not too disheatened by the defeat though, and have since beaten Everton 3-0 in the League and Hoffenheim were duly punished by 4-0 in the next Champions League match, meaning the Gunners are well on course to progress from the Group Stage in second behind Barca.

Arsenal have a double header against the Danish Champions Koge, which should be easy wins, before they have the return against Barcelona and will be looking to get revenge for their only defeat this season.

In recognition that these are two are highly likely to meet in the Final if they both continue their current form, this game has been moved to the Emirates so as many people can go and watch these two excellent teams.

The game is scheduled for Thursday, December 9 with kick-off at 8pm, and with adult tickets priced at just £12 is a great chance to go to the Emirates on a budget. Or if you are feeling flush you can get Club Level seats for £35, so you and your mates could get a party together….