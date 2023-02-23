Arsenal Women shine in international break – with a brace from England captain Leah Williamson! by Michelle

Several Arsenal Women returned from the international break with silverware under their arms, following some very successful tournaments with their national teams.

Leah Williamson again captained England to trophy glory, as the Lionesses won the Arnold Clark Cup for the second year running. The England captain scored a brace in the final game against Belgium last night, one with a great header and the other a superb strike in the 6-1 victory. Sarina Wiegman’s side remains unbeaten in 29 matches – which is awesome form ahead of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Lotte Wubben-Moy also featured and made some key interventions in defence when the Lionesses’ beat Italy 2-1.

On the other side of the world Arsenal’s Australian duo Steph Catley and Caitlin Foord’s Matildas won the Cup of Nations after 3 victories. Catley played all three full games for Australia, with Foord providing goals against both Spain and Jamaica.

Across the pond in the SheBelieves Cup, despite beating Japan in their opening game, Rafaelle Souza’s Brazil could not manage wins against Canada and the United States. Rafaelle played the entire game against Japan, featured as a second-half substitute against Canada and captained Brazil in a narrow loss to the USWNT – the tournament winners.

Arsenal’s Canadian goalkeeper, Sabrina D’Angelo got her first start in the tournament against Japan but picked up an injury in the build-up to a goal and was subbed off after 30 minutes. Hopefully D’Angelo’s injury is not significant.

Austria and the Netherlands met for two friendlies. Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither’s Austria won 2-1 over the Dutch in the first game, with Victoria Pelova playing the full 90 minutes for the Netherlands. Pelova played another full 90 in the return meeting as the Dutch got their revenge with a 4-0 win. Neither Zinsberger or Wienroither played in the second clash.

Stina Blackstenius played the full match and set up two goals for teammate Madelen Janogy when Sweden won 4-1 over China. Sweden’s next match was a friendly against Euro 2022 finalists Germany. Blackstenius played nearly the entire game for Sweden but the match ended goalless. Lina Hurtig picked up a foot injury at camp and returned to Arsenal for treatment.

Lia Walti captained Switzerland their two friendlies with Poland. Noelle Maritz was awarded her 100th cap for Switzerland. Both matches ended in a draw.

Frida Maanum and Norway faced France and Kathrine Kuhl‘s Denmark in the Tournoi de France. Maanum featured in every game, drawing 0-0 with hosts France. Kuhl also started all three matches for Denmark, which saw them win against Norway and Uruguay and fall to a narrow 1-0 loss against France, who were the tournament winners.

Katie McCabe’s Republic of Ireland played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Germany and finished their international break with a 0-0 draw with China.

So everyone is back at the Arsenal camp after an exciting internationals week and ready and raring to go we hope, as Arsenal face Chelsea in the 5th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday! We know that Sabrina D’Angelo and Lina Hurtig picked up injuries during the international break. We wish them a speedy recovery hope to see them back on the pitch for the Gunners soon!

