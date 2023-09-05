New Arsenal Women shirt numbers revealed and Cloe Lacasse’s relaxed reaction

This is one of the best transfer windows the Gunner Women have had in a long time, with Jonas Eidevall getting practically everything he wanted. He needed another reliable source of goals, and he now has two in Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse.

He also desired defenders, and he has signed two of them, Amanda Ilestedt and Laia Codina.

New players mean new squad numbers. I’m sure you’re curious about how the new players reacted to their new squad numbers. Cloe Lacasse, one of the attacking reinforcements, reacted well to picking up the Arsenal No. 24.

Looking at her new jersey number, she admitted, “Looks good. Looks good. Feels good.

“Very nice.”

(Interviewer: Is that the number of goals you’re going to get this season?)

CL: “I hope so; that’s good; that’s inspiration right there.

(Interviewer: Is there any significance behind 24 or?)

CL: “I mean, it’s definitely a new number for me.

“Fresh start out here, right?

“But it was recently mentioned to me that this was Kobe Bryant’s number, so, I mean, as a reference, I think, as the global star, that he was icon.

“I mean, I hope I can draw some inspiration from him as well.”

(Interviewer: “Big shoes!”)

CL: “Yeah, we’re going mamba style.”

Lacasse’s reaction to her Arsenal squad number is very promising and she looks so relaxed and confident.

I’m hoping she finds her rhythm quickly at the Emirates and starts scoring goals (she had 22 goals in 15 league games for Benfica last season).

In case you were wondering, her jersey number at Benfica was 20.

Other recent additions Alessia Russo will be wearing No. 23, Amanda Ilestedt will be wearing No. 28, and Laia Codina will be wearing No. 27.

The new season is almost here! COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

