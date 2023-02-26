Arsenal Women sign former Leicester City boss Bedford as assistant coach to Eidevall by Michelle

Lydia Bedford, former head coach at Leicester City WFC, has joined Arsenal Women as assistant coach to Jonas Eidevall. Bedford is the second addition to the coaching staff after Patrik Winqvist joined in Arsenal last month. Bedford comes in following the departure of Leanne Hall in January.

Bedford was sacked by Leicester in November 2022, shortly before the they played against Arsenal. Coach Jonas Eidevall was surprised by the decision at the time.

“I was surprised to see that they changed. From the outside, just purely looking at the results, I think we all know it’s a result-based business, so there’s not a surprise if you don’t win any games that they might change the coach, but I was surprised, given that when you prep for playing them, I think Leicester was one of the better-coached teams in the league.

“They looked very well structured with all players trying to make the most of that idea. When we have been preparing for them, I think that I’ve seen a lot of development of the Leicester side, so for me, I was very surprised when I got the news yesterday and I hope that Lydia, as a fellow coach, can see that progress even if she didn’t get the reward from it points-based but I think she has improved them performance wise. I think that’s the nature of the game.”

Arsenal announced the news via a post on their official Twitter account:

Despite not getting the best out of her former team Leicester City, Bedford has a very bright future in the game and comes with a great pedigree, having previously coached the England youth team. The Gunners are still very much on the hunt for silverware this season and addition of Bedford to the coaching team should help..

