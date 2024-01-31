Arsenal Women sign mega-experienced French keeper on short-term deal

Arsenal Women sign French keeper on short-term deal

Arsenal Women have managed to bag French keeper Sarah Bouhaddi on a short-term deal, as she is a free agent, having recently finished her contract with Paris St Germain. The 37-year-old keeper has spent the 2022/23 season at PSG where she was a rotational keeper.

Bouhaddi started her career with Clairefontaine in 2002 and then later moved to Toulouse in 2005. She then went on to play for Juvisy from 2006 to 2009, before she transferred to Olympique Lyon where she ended up spending 13 seasons, before her move to PSG in September 2022 on a one-year deal.

In her time at Lyon, she managed to help them win a massive 11 titles, 8 French Cups and 8 UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies and has become a massive part of their history.

Bouhaddi has played for France internationally when she was a bit younger, making her debut for the French team in 2004. She went on to represent her country at the 2012 summer Olympics and played in every single one of France’s games where they ended up coming in 4th place. She’s France’s all time most capped goalkeeper and decided to focus on club football in 2020 as she took a break from international football.

She comes with a lot of personal honours in women’s football as she was named IFFHS World’s best keeper in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was also named in the IFFHS Women’s World team in 2017, 2018 and 2020. She was voted UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the season in 2019-20 and was voted The Best FIFA Goalkeeper in 2020.

She joins Arsenal on a short-term deal and will be wearing the no.86 jersey in red and white. When asked about how she felt about joining Arsenal she said this “I’m delighted to be joining Arsenal and to become part of this great club,”

“Arsenal has so much history across both the men’s and women’s teams and I’ve always admired the club”.

“I’m excited to get the opportunity to play in a league that is going from strength to strength, and I want to bring my experience to help the rest of the squad. I can’t wait to get started.”

A great signing for our Arsenal women where she will hopefully be able to bring her knowledge and experience in the game to help on and off the pitch.

What’s your thoughts on this signing Gooners?

Daisy Mae

