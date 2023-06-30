Arsenal Women signing new players faster than Arteta – Beth Mead hints that Russo will be No 3

Just like Mikel Arteta for the men’s team, the Arsenal women have also taken advantage of the transfer window early this summer. They’ve already addressed the two moves they needed urgently. After last season, it was noted that Jonas Eidevall needed to recruit a top defender to replace the departing Rafaele Souza and get another reliable goal source.

Amanda Ilestedt has already been signed to replace Rafaele, and on Thursday, it was noted that Canadian and Benfica super striker Cloe Lacasse has also joined the team. These two deals already put the Arsenal women in a better position than they were, but interestingly, there’s more to come for Eidevall’s business this summer to be complete.

It is expected that any day starting July 1st, Alessia Russo will be unveiled as a Gunner. Russo’s deal with Manchester United expires this Friday, after which she’ll be free to go wherever she wants. All indications suggest she’s going to be a Gunner.

Beth Mead had a chance to comment about Russo, her national teammate’s potential arrival at Meadow Park. The Arsenal forward relishes the opportunity of playing with the 24-year-old and had this to say about that, as per the BBC:

“I love playing with Alessia at England, and I’d love to do so at Arsenal.

“I know Alessia has spoken openly about how much [the speculation] has put on her shoulders right now. As an England teammate, you have got to respect what she wants and try not to put too much pressure on what is happening.

“She has a World Cup to look forward to and hopefully not have too much stress going into that.”

Eidevall, like Arteta, will have one of the finest squads he can have. That will give him every chance to bring every trophy his team can get its hands on to Meadow Park.

Michelle Maxwell

