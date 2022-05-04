Arsenal Women slaughter Villa to keep the pressure on Chelsea

Arsenal thrash Villa with two games to go! by Shenel

For the majority of the season, the Arsenal women have not been short of goals and the most recent game proved just as much.

After having a week’s break they were back on the field facing an Aston Villa side who currently occupy ninth place in the table.

Given how the season is coming to an end and Arsenal only have, what is now, two games to go, going into the game against Villa, anything other than a win would not have been acceptable if they were to keep the pressure on Chelsea.

And they didn’t disappoint as they seemed in a rather rampant mood and managed to score seven goals without reply.

It could be argued that at this point of the season there’s not much to fight for for Aston Villa, however for any team to score seven goals without reply is a feat in itself, and as we have seen goals do not always come easily no matter what game or opponent it is.

So rampant Arsenal cranked up the pressure on Chelsea and there were some stunning goals during the game as well.

Of course none other than Vivianne Miedema got on the scoresheet twice in the space of four minutes and in we went 2-0 at the break.

Arsenal came out firing even more in the second half and in the space of 14 minutes added three goals to the score line from an unfortunate own goal from Rachel Corsie, a Beth Mead stunner and one for Lotte Wubben-Moy.

It took another 17 minutes for another goal to come with Stina Blackstenius making it 6-0 with a cute shot from a tight angle and Nikita Parris also had her say making it 7-0 in the closing stages of the game to write her name in to the Women’s Super-League 50 goals club.

And so Arsenal wrapped up all three points with seven goals and a good solid team performance and with only two games to go including one North London derby, if Arsenal beat Spurs then the gap will be just one point and it will go down to the wire where Chelsea play Manchester United and Arsenal travel to West Ham.

Both teams have a tough last round of games and only one team can lift that trophy.

Up to now, Chelsea have done their job as have Arsenal Women. But if we beat Spurs then come the weekend all we need to do for the final time is beat West Ham and hope United get, if not three, then one point to hand Arsenal the title.

But first let’s get the NLD out the way and then focus on the last game!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_