Arsenal Women spoke out on ‘white shorts’ debate during Lionesses’ Euro Finals

Arsenal Women speak out on white shorts as Man City Women change immediately By Michelle

Last week I reported that a number of WSL clubs had decided against wearing white shorts, due to period concerns. The highest profile club being Manchester City, who issued a statement saying that they would change from white shorts for Manchester City Women players from 2023/24 season.

BBC Sport have now reported that Manchester City Women´s kit shorts will be changed with immediate effect, from white to burgundy, for the rest of the 2022/23 season to help players “perform at their highest level”.

England squad members including Player of the Tournament Arsenal´s Beth Mead raised the topic following the Lionesses’ opening match at Euro 2022, with the FA subsequently releasing a statement saying that it would use feedback from players in “close consultation” with kit designers Nike.

Speaking during Euro 2022, former England defender Anita Asante said she had heard the issue being “shut down” when raised in the past, adding that players who were required to play in white shorts during their periods felt “dread”.

“Ultimately, when you’ve got to go out there and perform, it can affect the performance because you become extremely self-conscious,” the five-time WSL winner with Arsenal said.

So what do the Arsenal Women´s Supporters Club think about this issue? And fans? As Manager Jonas Eidevall said: It is a really important step for the clubs and kit manufacturers to listen to the players and what they feel comfortable in.. I work for a club that will listen to the players in cases like this.

We´ll watch this space for an update on Arsenal Women´s team kit but it does seem to me, as a woman, to make a LOT of sense..

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women’s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….