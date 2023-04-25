Arsenal Women squad evacuated from plane after bird strike sets engine on fire by Michelle

On Monday, the Arsenal Women’s Football Club confirmed that they have returned safely to North London after pilots aborted takeoff due to engine problems while traveling back from Wolfsburg on Sunday. The team had just played their first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Images of the incident were posted on social media, revealing the aircraft on the runway with its left engine in flames. Airport officials suspect that a bird strike was the cause of the fire.

Arsenal Women survived a scare after their plane caught fire as they were setting off from Germany, where they drew 2-2 with Wolfsburg in the Champions League semifinals on Sunday. The flight was cancelled. 📸: Gabriela Hansen #PulseSportsUGA | https://t.co/MYCFTSV8yD pic.twitter.com/MwERC91a6t — Pulse Sports Uganda (@PulseSportsUGA) April 24, 2023

As per the German newspaper Bild, the Arsenal Women’s Football Club was scheduled to depart at 7:30 pm after drawing 2-2 against Wolfsburg. However, during takeoff, eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud noise, which resulted in the pilots aborting takeoff and steering the Boeing 737-800 back into a parking position on the apron. The players were immediately evacuated from the plane.

Arsenal issued this official statement, via the Guardian:

“Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening,” Arsenal said.

“As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon. We would like to thank the staff on board the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance.”

The airport spokesperson stated that fire officials promptly responded to the incident, but no intervention was required. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries. The spokesperson also mentioned that a bird strike might have been the reason behind the engine fire. As per Bild, it is probable that multiple birds collided with the airplane engine.

After the incident, the team stayed in a nearby hotel for the remainder of the evening before traveling on a substitute plane back to London on Monday.

Thank goodness our Gunners are OK!

